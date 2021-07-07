Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JRONY. HSBC raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

