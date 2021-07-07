Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.78.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.90. 1,790,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,583. Etsy has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.