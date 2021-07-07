Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EAT. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.85.

EAT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,738. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,038.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $164,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

