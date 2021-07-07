Brokerages Set Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Price Target at €109.07

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €110.40 ($129.88).

Several equities analysts have commented on SY1 shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €118.95 ($139.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,679 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €110.69. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

