Analysts Set Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,735,343 shares of company stock worth $46,390,775. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. 2,027,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,609. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.23. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

