Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH):

7/2/2021 – Jerash Holdings (US) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

6/24/2021 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

6/23/2021 – Jerash Holdings (US) had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Jerash Holdings (US) had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 43,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,065. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.60%. Research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

