IRISnet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.72 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $85.60 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00134063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00166799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,037.13 or 1.00500281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.90 or 0.00971126 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,026,608,522 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,636,222 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

