yTSLA Finance Market Cap Tops $362,895.57 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $362,895.57 and approximately $33,672.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.46 or 0.00016132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00134063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00166799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,037.13 or 1.00500281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.90 or 0.00971126 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

