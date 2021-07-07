WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.59. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 928.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 270,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,607. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

