Brokerages Set Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Target Price at €74.60

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.60 ($87.76).

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDA. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

ETR:NDA traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €83.60 ($98.35). The company had a trading volume of 164,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 1 year high of €81.26 ($95.60).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

