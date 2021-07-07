Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,467,900.00.

Shares of FST traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 204,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,058 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,457,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $11,005,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

