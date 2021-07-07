Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.80% from the company’s previous close.

Ten Lifestyle Group stock traded down GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 102.36 ($1.34). The company had a trading volume of 12,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,484. The stock has a market cap of £83.79 million and a P/E ratio of -11.63. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70.55 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 115.95 ($1.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

