Shore Capital Reiterates “No Recommendation” Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

OCDO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

OCDO traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,925 ($25.15). 1,235,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,369. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market cap of £14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,957.97.

In related news, insider John W. Martin purchased 1,339,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Also, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Insiders have acquired 2,000,022 shares of company stock worth $3,882,563,318 over the last three months.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

