Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

Shares of LAND stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 679.40 ($8.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 709.42. The company has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.61. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan bought 20,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

