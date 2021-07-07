British Land (LON:BLND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

British Land (LON:BLND) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 480 ($6.27).

BLND traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 505 ($6.60). The company had a trading volume of 1,714,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,435. British Land has a one year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The stock has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Also, insider Simon Carter purchased 15,996 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17). Insiders have acquired 57,186 shares of company stock valued at $29,026,073 in the last ninety days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

