XMON Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61,148.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $61,148.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $1,000.65 or 0.02940022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00133358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00166032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.89 or 0.99798900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00968448 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.