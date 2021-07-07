Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CRS stock remained flat at $GBX 108 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,772. Crystal Amber Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 70.11 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.55 ($1.44). The company has a quick ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 33.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.44.

About Crystal Amber Fund

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

