Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CRS stock remained flat at $GBX 108 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,772. Crystal Amber Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 70.11 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.55 ($1.44). The company has a quick ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 33.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.44.
About Crystal Amber Fund
