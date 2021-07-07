TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,110.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $16.56 million and approximately $191,110.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.00923616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044832 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

