Brokerages Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price at $6.11

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRUE. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 781,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,604 shares of company stock worth $577,520. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TrueCar by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,638,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TrueCar by 43.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 981,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TrueCar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 730,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 703,363 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at $2,405,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

