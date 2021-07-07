Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Sells $56,709.46 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 20,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $56,709.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $47,555.00.

Shares of Energous stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. 1,132,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,821. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.30.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WATT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Energous by 203.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 36.6% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Energous by 247.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 85.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

