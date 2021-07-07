Insider Buying: CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CEO Buys 83,333 Shares of Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CEO Zachary Bradford purchased 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,666.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLSK stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,813. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.50 million, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 5.09.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $3,000,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

