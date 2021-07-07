TravelNote Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,709.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. TravelNote has a market cap of $26,430.27 and approximately $1,709.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TravelNote has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00133107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00166639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,085.69 or 1.00297962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.70 or 0.00984877 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

