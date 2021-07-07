Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.48 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00058734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.08 or 0.00924200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045079 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,502,806 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

