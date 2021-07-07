Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,621. The stock has a market cap of $985.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at $2,130,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.3% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 165,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

