Zacks Investment Research Lowers Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Hold

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

BNFT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 359,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $6,250,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

