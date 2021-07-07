$0.04 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. GoPro reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $316,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,918. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 4,260,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,350. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.55 and a beta of 1.23. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

