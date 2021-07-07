Adam M. Kriger Sells 25,878 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $535,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 419,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,446. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Funko by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
