Adam M. Kriger Sells 25,878 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $535,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 419,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,446. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Funko by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

