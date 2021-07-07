electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at $373,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16. electroCore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 3,496.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.