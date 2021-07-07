Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Alesia Lee Pinney Sells 1,637 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Avalara stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.68. 514,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
