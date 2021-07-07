Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Alesia Lee Pinney Sells 1,637 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Avalara stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.68. 514,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.