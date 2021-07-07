& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 25,403 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $3,256,410.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $8,518,437.69.

On Friday, June 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70.

On Wednesday, June 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $1,680,443.05.

On Monday, June 7th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,772,229.89.

On Wednesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $2,103,097.49.

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $6,597,992.34.

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $6.64 on Wednesday, reaching $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 170,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,117. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 254.50, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

