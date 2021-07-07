Idea Men, Llc Sells 398,515 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $13,059,336.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Idea Men, Llc sold 135,732 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $4,620,317.28.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $9,903,815.52.

On Monday, June 28th, Idea Men, Llc sold 124,973 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $4,672,740.47.

On Thursday, June 24th, Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92.

GDRX traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. 2,416,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoodRx by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,170,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 492,862 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

