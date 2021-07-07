Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

HOC stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 161.52 ($2.11). The stock had a trading volume of 494,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,015. The firm has a market cap of £830.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.38.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

