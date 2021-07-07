Scry.info (DDD) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $48,623.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.84 or 0.00930371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045354 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

