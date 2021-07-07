Brokerages Set Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) PT at €103.94

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.94 ($122.28).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAH3 shares. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

PAH3 stock traded down €2.46 ($2.89) on Wednesday, reaching €89.06 ($104.78). 597,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

