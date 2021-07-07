Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.16.

Shares of VLRS stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. 1,152,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

