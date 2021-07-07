Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00006343 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.37 million and $402,033.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00404518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

