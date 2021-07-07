Auto Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.06 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Auto has a market cap of $47.01 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be bought for about $896.52 or 0.02623993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.00930317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045381 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 52,433 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

