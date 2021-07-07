Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Travelzoo posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc bought 40,805 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $714,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 125,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $150.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.94. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

