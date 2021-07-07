Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVAC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 332,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

