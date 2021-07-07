Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $87.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.03. 6,770,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,752,929. The stock has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

