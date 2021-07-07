Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives $17.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.35.

CXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

CXP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. 474,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

