Oxygen Price Tops $1.47 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004308 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $86.26 million and $332,637.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011329 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,518,162 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OXYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.