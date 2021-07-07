Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 153,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,940. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $82.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

