Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.90 million and $1,092.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00134109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00165997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,059.20 or 0.99695691 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.06 or 0.00974909 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.