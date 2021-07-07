Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.78

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 3486510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Get Exelixis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 356,688 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.