AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.57

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.57 and last traded at $81.42, with a volume of 165037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Get AtriCure alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,937. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.