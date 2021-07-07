Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,824. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.