Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.65

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.65 and last traded at $77.62, with a volume of 4873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SONVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sonova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

