Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Cut to GBX 185

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

LON HOC traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 161.52 ($2.11). The company had a trading volume of 494,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,015. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of £830.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

