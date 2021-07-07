Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Secret has a market capitalization of $78.59 million and $791,973.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003292 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00399702 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014965 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.21 or 0.01498694 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 187,803,229 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

